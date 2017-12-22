For a Rainy Day

The windshield and the driver- and passenger-side windows of my motorhome constantly had dirty streaks from rain running off the roof. To solve the problem I bought a roll of rain gutter, also called drip rail. It is a J-shape vinyl product available in black or white, and has a strong peel-and-stick adhesive backing.

Clean the area just above the window frames with alcohol, and cut each length to extend a few inches past the edge of the window. Curve the pieces slightly downward at the ends when pressing into place. It has rained several times since I applied the gutter, and the streak problem has been completely eliminated.

Tom Becker | Los Lunas, New Mexico