Looking for a fun, inexpensive and easy project to embellish our motorhome, I made flags of all the places we visited this summer. I purchased self-stick foam squares from a craft store, stuck them together and drew with an indelible marker (or cut out) a shape to symbolize each camping trip. I then strung them on ribbon and hung them from the motorhome’s awning. The shapes are weatherproof and are instant conversation makers.

Pat Lasus | Via email