Parking in my area is pretty tight, and when I’m not on the road, I park my dinghy vehicle in front of my motorhome. However, I have a hard time judging the distance, and backed into the motorhome’s front bumper a couple of times. To solve the problem, I tied one of the rubber bumpers from my boat to the grille on the motorhome. Now, if I go too far back, all I hit is the boat bumper.

Tony Trimarco | Greenwood Lake, New York