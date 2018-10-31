Bungee Blocker

Housed above each of the captain’s seats on my Class A motorhome are very shallow cupboards in which very little can be stored. I thought this would be a good place to keep CDs and DVDs, so I placed several in the cabinets. However, when the cupboard was opened, the contents would all tip forward and fall out because there was nothing holding them in.

To remedy this, I inserted a cup-holder screw into each side of the cupboard, a little less than halfway up, and attached a thin, taut bungee cord. The bungee securely holds the DVDs and CDs in the cupboard, and the titles can still be viewed and removed without removing the cord. Even with the cord in place, the contents are quite accessible and easy to remove.

Barb Clingensmith | New Castle, Pennsylvania