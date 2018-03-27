Box Leveling

As frequent snowbirds in Florida, my husband, Chuck, and I are often camping at sandy environments near shimmering lakes, shell-strewn beaches or in the Florida scrub. During our early RVing experience, leveling in sand was a challenge, as the interlocking leveling blocks would sink into the sand. Our solution was to flatten lightweight cardboard soda boxes and position them in front of (or behind) the tires where the levelers are needed. The 12-pack soda cases are long enough to accommodate several leveling blocks.

Debbie Robinson | Manasquan, New Jersey