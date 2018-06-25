Blade Runner

I was tired of the premature deterioration of my motor­home’s windshield wiper blades due to exposure to the weather and hot sun. To protect the blades, I cut a piece of ¾-inch pre-slit polyethylene pipe insulation a little longer than the wiper blade and covered the whole assembly with it. The pipe insulation is very flexible, and will contour itself to the shape of the windshield. It’s also soft and thick enough to cushion the blade from the hard windshield, preserving it for a longer life as well as from the elements.

James W. Goddette | Vergennes, Vermont