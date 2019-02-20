The Right Stuff for Spring Cleaning Your RV

A motorhome’s interior may be a mix of carpet, fabric upholstery, leather/ultraleather, tile, stone, fiberglass and wood, each with its own cleaning regimen. It helps to know what products are available for cleaning these areas, and how they should be cleaned.

Carpet: Look for products that have been awarded the Carpet and Rug Institute (www.carpet-rug.org) seal of approval, which identifies effective carpet cleaning solutions and equipment that clean carpet the right way and prevent damage. Spot Shot, a product of the WD-40 Co., is one such product.

Countertops: Countertops come in a wide range of materials today, ranging from tried-and-true laminates and solid surfaces like Corian to natural stone and man-made “engineered” stone products. Most all-purpose cleaning products like Roadmaster’s Voom! RV Cleaner will do the job effectively — just remember to avoid abrasive products when cleaning solid surface counters in particular, as they can scratch. The only other thing to be aware of is that natural stone is porous, even if a coating has been applied. That means there are nooks and crannies in the surface that can allow bacteria to grow, so make sure you use an antibacterial cleaner on these surfaces to be safe, and use non-scratching pads to remove tough stains. Engineered-stone products look and feel like natural stone but are non-porous. If in doubt, ask the dealer/manufacturer what product was used in your motorhome, and its recommendations for cleaning it.

Fiberglass: Above all, remember that, while fiberglass is strong, its surface is delicate and can be easily damaged by some abrasive pads and/or products. In sinks, use a store-bought, non-abrasive cleanser, a specialty product designed specifically for cleaning fiberglass, or even baking soda on a sponge dipped in white vinegar. In showers, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; using a squeegee and a hand towel to remove water from the walls and glass will prevent hard-water spots from forming. Otherwise, the same methods mentioned above will get the job done here as well.

Furniture and upholstery: These soft goods seem to change constantly in motorhomes, as manufacturers attempt to keep their interior designs fresh and contemporary. Generally speaking, most of the techniques used to clean carpet will work on fabric furniture, but it’s a good idea to find out how to clean specific furniture, and what product to use, before an accident happens. When in doubt, contact the furniture manufacturer for its recommendations. Happily, ultraleather, vinyl and even most leather products can be cleaned with a damp sponge or cloth, and there are a variety of leather/vinyl conditioning products on the market as well.