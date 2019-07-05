Even after washing and thoroughly rinsing an RV, it’s easy to have water spots left behind. Not only are they unsightly, but over time, being mineral deposits, they can actually etch and permanently mar the finish. Fortunately, with the right tools, removing them is easy. Shurhold Industries has a tip to save you time and effort: use a test spot.

When polishing an RV, many owners start at one end and work toward the other, only to discover the chosen tools and compounds didn’t do the job. Instead, simply tape-off a small section of surface in an inconspicuous area, such as a corner near the bottom. This allows you to quickly find the right combination of polisher and product that’s most effective.

To begin, Shurhold recommends the gentlest combination of equipment and technique, working up in aggressiveness as needed. Apply a light “X” of Shurhold Buff Magic restoration compound inside the taped area. It’s formulated so that the abrasives break down in particle size as it’s used, so multiple steps aren’t needed. Using its Dual Action Polisher set at a medium speed with a Foam Compounding Pad, the product is worked in an overlapping up-and-down, side-to-side movement. It’s designed to work quickly without leaving damaging burns and swirls. Always start and stop the polisher on the surface to avoid splattering.

When done buffing, wipe the surface with a microfiber towel. If water spots are still present, the polisher speed should be increased.

For the most stubborn spotting, a Shurhold Pro Rotary Polisher can be used with Buff Magic. This is a professional tool that demands careful attention to avoid overworking the finish, but it has the power and speed to deal with tenacious problems. If you mistakenly mar the finish with the rotary polisher, a pass with a Dual Action Polisher can remove these imperfections.

The goal is a mirror-like finish. Once this is attained, the test area tape can be removed and the whole RV completed in one step. A coat of advanced polymer-based Pro Polish Wax will protect the finish from sun, salt, acid rain and other harsh elements, and have it looking showroom-new again.

Cost for the Shurhold Dual Action Polisher is $144.98; the Pro Rotary Polisher is $174.98; a Buff Magic Foam Compounding Pad is $19.98; a 3-Pack of Microfiber Towels is $19.98; a 1.4 lb. jar of Buff Magic is $24.98; and a 16 oz. container of Pro Polish Wax is $17.98.

Shurhold, 800-962-6241, www.shurhold.com/rv

