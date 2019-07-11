Sponsored Content: Dometic Americana Plus Refrigerator

Dometic’s new Americana Plus brings even more innovation and features than the company’s already popular Americana Refrigerator.

The Americana Plus has a clean design with full surround steel frame, optimizing cooling performance, and comes in many different panel options. The ergonomic, redesigned handle comes in all black and features a “click lock” sound so you know the door is securely closed. In addition, the new LED light illuminates the fresh food compartment 30% brighter, burns cooler and uses less energy than the competition’s incandescent light bulb. The temperature control and the cooling performance in high ambient temperatures allows you to go anywhere on your journey and still have fresh, cold food and drinks.

MSRP: $1,529.77 | Dometic Corp. 800-544-4881