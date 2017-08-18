Truma to Open Service Center

August 18, 2017

Filed under RV News

Truma, the popular manufacturer of heating and water systems in RVs, will open its first service center in Lakeland, Florida, on October 15, 2017. Over the last 65 years, Truma has provided quality service throughout Europe and is continuing that tradition in the United States and Canada. At the new service center, Truma technicians will install, upgrade and service the Truma AquaGo and other Truma products. They will also service Truma products for end users at their homes and nearby campgrounds.

Truma plans to open additional service centers in other RVing hotspots throughout North America in the future. For more information, visit www.truma.net.