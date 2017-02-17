RVSEF Safety Conference Oct 1-5

February 17, 2017

Filed under RV News

The RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) is inviting RVers and non-RVers alike to its 2017 RV Technical Education & Safety Conference scheduled for October 1-5, 2017, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. “The RV Technical Education & Safety Conference has been called an RV academy, an RV school and a college for RVers, but the best description would be that it is a pure learning opportunity for any new or potentially new RV owner, any seasoned RV veteran, in fact, any RV enthusiast who desires to know more about everything RV,” said Walter Cannon, executive director of RVSEF. “Our conference is focused solely on education with a personal touch, so I guess any of those titles would work!” Cannon further added that the “Curriculum covers technical topics, safety topics and lifestyle topics, and we have been fortunate to have the top caliber of instructors possessing technical training expertise sharing their years of accumulated education, knowledge and experience with our attendees.”

Registration is now open and space is limited; visit www.rvsafety.com to register today.