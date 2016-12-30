REV Group Acquires Renegade RV

December 30, 2016

Filed under RV News

REV Recreation Group has announced the acquisition of Renegade RV. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Bristol, Indiana, Renegade RV now employs approximately 175 people and occupies a 200,000-square-foot production facility. Renegade RV has built an extensive independent dealer network that will continue to promote and sell Renegade RV products nationwide.

Over the last 20 years, Renegade RV has become a leader in the RV industry with respect to performance, quality and innovation. Mike Lanciotti, President of Renegade RV, said, “Our team at Renegade is results-driven. We take a lot of pride in the products we build and always make it a priority to provide our customers with the top-notch quality and customer service they deserve. I am confident that our alignment with REV Recreation Group will provide us with the financial, engineering, and manufacturing resources we need to embark on the next phase of growth for our company.”

“We are excited to welcome Mike and his outstanding team at Renegade, into the REV RV family,” added Jim Jacobs, President of REV Recreation Group. “Product quality and craftsmanship are critical factors in the decision-making process for prospective RV buyers. Renegade RV’s attention to detail in the production of vehicles is second to none. I truly believe Renegade RV now has all of the pieces in place to become a preeminent brand in multiple motorized RV segments.”

Renegade RV’s manufacturing operations will remain in Bristol, Indiana.

Story courtesy of a REV Recreation Group press release.