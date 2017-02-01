MotorHome Magazine > RV News > Pala to Host Wine Pairing Weekend

Pala to Host Wine Pairing Weekend

February 1, 2017
Pala RV Resort is set to offer its guests a Crème de la Crème Wine Pairing Weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, that will offer guests the chance to pair their favorite wine or champagne with an array of artisan cheeses and decadent chocolates. The wine pairing will be held from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Pala RV Resort Clubhouse. Guests just have to bring a bottle of their favorite wine or champagne and Pala will provide the cheeses and chocolates.
In order to participate in the pairing, guests must stay a minimum of two nights (Friday and Saturday). Reservations are now being accepted by calling 844-472-5278.

 

