NHTSA Recalls: May 8, 2017

May 8, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Chrysler is recalling certain 2014-2017 RAM ProMaster vehicles. The sun visor, dashboard labels and owner’s manuals incorrectly state that the vehicles are equipped with frontal driver and passenger advanced air bags when they are not. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 208, “Occupant Crash Protection.” The incorrect information may change how close the occupants position themselves to the air bags, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will correct the sun visor labels, the dashboard (hangtag) label, and the owner’s manual and user guide information, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 9, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is T24.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Quantum KM24 motorhomes. The power-supply wire for the steps was incorrectly attached to a 50-amp circuit breaker instead of being connected to a 20-amp circuit breaker. Should the step circuit be overloaded, the breaker may not trip as intended, increasing the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the power wire for the steps to the correct breaker, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 07, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000135.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is recalling certain 2014-2017 Winnebago View, VIA, ERA and Itasca Navion motorhomes. The affected vehicles have an Axxess radio volume control module that may interfere with the chassis electrical system. The Axxess radio volume control module can affect electrical system functions, possibly causing an engine shutdown, power loss, illumination of malfunction indicator warning lights, and interfere with the restraint system. These scenarios can increase the risk of crash or increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will remove the Axxess radio volume control module, free of charge. The manufacturer has not provided a recall notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 800-537-1885.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.