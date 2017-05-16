NHTSA Recalls: May 15, 2017

May 16, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2016-2017 Venetian and Tuscany motorhomes equipped with Cummins ISL engines. These vehicles, built on a Freightliner chassis, have a power steering hose that may be routed incorrectly and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire. Daimler Trucks (DTNA), the manufacturer of the Freightliner chassis, has notified the motorhome owners, and DTNA dealers will reroute the high pressure power steering hose to provide adequate clearance from the starter stud, free of charge. The recall began on December 27, 2016. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 or Thor customer service at 877-500-1020. Thor’s number for this recall is FL727A.

TMC also is recalling certain 2015 Tuscany motorhomes built on a Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) XCM, XCR or XCL motorhome chassis manufactured by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). In these vehicles with a heavier, adjustable, straight foot pedal, the brake-activation signal to certain towed devices may not deactivate when the motorhome service brakes are released. If the brake-activation signal to a towed device remains active when the motorhome chassis service brakes are released, the brakes on a towed device may remain engaged, depending on brake configuration of the trailer. As a result, the brakes would drag and possibly overheat, potentially resulting in a fire. Additionally, following drivers may be confused by the motorhome’s actions, increasing the risk of a crash.

DTNA has notified owners, and Freightliner dealers will modify the affected pedal assemblies, free of charge. The recall began on November 7, 2016. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 or Thor customer service at 877-500-1020. Thor’s number for this recall is FL723AB.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.