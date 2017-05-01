NHTSA Recalls: May 1, 2017

May 1, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Foretravel Inc. is recalling certain 2012-2018 ih-45, Phenix and Nimbus motorhomes. The ball joints on the independent front suspension (IFS) modules can loosen and separate, leading to a partial loss of steering. A separated ball joint can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. Foretravel will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, clean and secure the ball joint, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 800-955-6226, option 3.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 A.C.E., Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes. The weight-rating labels for the tow hitches on these vehicles indicate a 10,000-pound weight capacity when the actual hitch capacity is 8,000 pounds. If the hitch is loaded to the capacity on the label, the hitch may damage the motorhome or the hitch may disconnect from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of the crash. TMC will notify owners and provide them corrected labels, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 7, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.