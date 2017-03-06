NHTSA Recalls: March 6, 2017

March 6, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. is recalling certain model year 2017 Allegro Open Road motorhomes. A sticker on the tow hitch may list the incorrect weight capacity for the hitch. The sticker states a capacity of 10,000 pounds, and a maximum tongue weight of 1,000 pounds, when the correct towing capacity is 5,000 pounds, with a maximum tongue weight of 500 pounds. If the hitch is loaded to the weight on sticker, the hitch may fail and the towed vehicle can separate from the motorhome, increasing the risk of a crash. Tiffin will notify owners and will supply a corrected weight capacity sticker, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-105.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is recalling certain 2016-2017 Travato motorhomes. The LP-gas hose may contact the emergency-brake cable, potentially damaging it and causing it to leak LP-gas. An LP-gas leak can increase the risk of a fire or an explosion. Winnebago will notify owners and dealers will inspect the vehicles, re-positioning and securing the LP-gas hose to avoid contact with the brake cable, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 800-537-1885.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.