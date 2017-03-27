NHTSA Recalls: March 27, 2017

March 27, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2014-2015 A.C.E., Hurricane, Challenger, Daybreak, Miramar, Outlaw, and Windsport motorhomes. These vehicles have windshield wiper systems that may have been improperly installed and secured, possibly causing the wipers to fail during use. Failure of the windshield wipers may impair the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and correct the wiper system as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 13, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-855-2867.

TMC is also recalling certain 2017 Aria 3601 motorhomes. The seat belts on the passenger side sofa may be too short to fasten around passengers seated there. If the seat belt cannot adequately restrain passengers, it can increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the incorrect seat belt with a longer one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000129.

TMC is also recalling certain 2017 Chateau, Freedom Elite, and Four Winds Motorhomes. The sofa may not have a seat belt for the middle seating position. Without a seat belt, the occupant sitting in the middle position of the sofa will not be properly restrained in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of an injury. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install a middle seat belt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 7, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service 877-855-2867. TMC’s number for the recall is RC000130.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.