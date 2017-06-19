NHTSA Recalls: June 19, 2017

June 19, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Motor Coach Industries is recalling certain 2014-2017 J4500 motor coaches equipped with ZF front axles. In the affected vehicles, the front brake hose routing clamps may have been over-tightened, possibly damaging the brake hose wall reinforcement. If the brake hose wall reinforcement is damaged, the brake hose may leak. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 121, “Air Brake Systems.” MCI will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the clamp tightness, replacing any damaged brake hoses, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 16, 2017. Owners may contact MCI customer service at 800-241-2947. MCI’s number for this recall is SB 454.

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2017 Challenger 37YT motorhomes. The exhaust pipe for the onboard gasoline generator may be incorrectly installed or missing completely from the vehicles. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the motorhomes for proper generator exhaust installation and routing, replacing or reinstalling the exhaust, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 2, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000138.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.