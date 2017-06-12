NHTSA Recalls: June 12, 2017

June 12, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Daimler Vans USA LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016 Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles equipped with reinforced front axles. The affected vehicles have tire labels on the B-pillar that list a tire pressure that is too low. Operating the vehicle with low front tire pressures may result in tire damage, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz dealers will check and replace the tire label, as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 877-762-8267.

Spartan Motors USA is recalling certain 2010-2014 K2 and K3 motor home chassis and Gladiator emergency response chassis cabs. A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current. A starter motor that overheats may increase the risk of a fire. Spartan will notify the purchasers of the chassis and dealers will replace the starters, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on June 23, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 800-543-4277. Spartan’s number for this recall is 17012.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.