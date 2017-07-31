MotorHome Magazine > RV News > NHTSA Recalls: July 31, 2017

NHTSA Recalls: July 31, 2017

July 31, 2017
The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2018 Cornerstone motorhomes equipped with Cummins ISX 15L engines. These engines have a fuel pump whose drive gear could possibly slip on its drive shaft, causing a fuel-pump function loss, resulting in an engine stall. An engine stall can increase the risk of a crash. Entegra has notified owners, and qualified Spartan Service Center/Cummins Distributors will replace the fuel pumps, free of charge. The recall began on July 21, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 855-589-9836 or Entegra customer service at 800-517-9137.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

