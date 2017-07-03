NHTSA Recalls: July 3, 2017

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2012-2015 Cornerstone motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. A component within the starter motor may break, potentially resulting in the starter motor overheating or drawing excessive current. A starter motor that overheats may increase the risk of a fire. Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan Motors service centers will replace the starter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 18, 2017. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 800-517-9137.

Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd is recalling certain 2017 Lexor TS motorhomes. The affected vehicles have a mirror attached to the back of the closet door that may detach unexpectedly. The falling mirror may increase the risk of injury. Pleasure Way will notify owners, and dealers will attach the mirror with clips instead of just adhesive, free of charge. The recall began on June 29, 2017. Owners may contact Pleasure-Way customer service at 800-364-0189.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2018 Outlaw 29H motorhomes. The affected vehicles were built incorrectly with a 15-amp fuse for the awning light instead of a 2-amp fuse. If the awning light circuit short circuits, the incorrect fuse may increase the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 15-amp fuse with a 2-amp fuse, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 17, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000143.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2016-2017 Wonder motorhomes, model W24MB. The frame extension adapter may be missing some supplemental attaching bolts. Without the supplemental bolts, if the trailer towing capacity is reached or exceeded, there may be a distortion in the vehicle frame and/or frame extension structure, affecting the vehicle control and increasing the risk if a crash. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will install the four supplemental M12 X 90MM grade 10.9 bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in July 2017. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA #8645-1.

Triple E also is recalling certain 2017 Wonder motorhomes, model W24MB. When open, the door for the Truma water heater can block the furnace air intake and exhaust. If the door is left open while the furnace is on, the water heater door may melt, increasing the risk of a fire. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will remove the water heater door strap, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 4, 2017. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA #8690-1.

