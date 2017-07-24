NHTSA Recalls: July 24, 2017

July 24, 2017

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2014-2018 Newmar Dutch Star and 2015-2017 Newmar Ventana motorhomes. In the affected motorhomes, the driver side and passenger side powered night shades can be lowered by using the remote when the ignition is in the ON position. If the vehicle is being driven and the button on the remote is pushed, the night shades may lower, blocking the driver’s view, possibly increasing the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners and dealers will install a relay to disable the operation of the driver and passenger night shade by the remote when the ignition is in the ON position. The recall is expected to begin on August 29, 2017. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300.

Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.