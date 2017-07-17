NHTSA Recalls: July 17, 2017

July 17, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2018 London Aire, King Aire and Essex motorhomes built on Spartan Motors chassis and equipped with Cummins ISX 15L engines. These engines have a fuel pump with a drive gear that could possibly slip on its drive shaft, causing a fuel-pump function loss, resulting in an engine stall. Failure of the fuel pump will result in an engine stall, increasing the risk of a crash. Spartan will notify the vehicle owners, and Cummins dealers will replace the fuel pumps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 28, 2017. Owners may contact Cummins customer service at 800-286-6467, Spartan customer service at 800-543-5008 or Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 17015.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.