NHTSA Recalls: July 10, 2017

July 10, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2014-2015 Coachmen RV Cross Country and Encounter recreational vehicles, and 2014-2018 Coachmen RV Mirada and Mirada Select recreational vehicles equipped with the residential refrigerator option instead of the standard refrigerator. The unused but powered wiring for the standard refrigerator was left with exposed wire ends. If the energized positive wire and negative wire make contact, the wires may sort circuit and possibly melt, increasing the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will disconnect the positive and negative wires from the battery, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on August 21, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-825-8212. Forest River’s number for this recall is 310-06212017-0455.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.