NHTSA Recalls: January 9, 2017

January 9, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Jayco Inc. is recalling certain model year 2016 Alante and Precept motorhomes manufactured August 10, 2015, to March 15, 2016. The wiring for the entrance steps may be incorrectly installed, and as a result, the steps may unexpectedly retract. If the steps retract on their own, a person trying to enter or exit the motorhome may fall, increasing their risk of injury. Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the entrance step wiring, correcting the wiring as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903340.

Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain model year 2017 Serenity S24CB recreational vehicles manufactured June 1, 2016 through November 23, 2016. In the affected vehicles, the circuit wire leading from the motorhome’s power system to the battery is incorrectly connected to a 150-amp fuse; however, the wire is only rated for a maximum load of 120 amps. An overloaded wire increases the risk of a fire. Triple E will notify owners, and dealers will correct the wires at the fuse holder, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in January 2017. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA #8495-1.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.