NHTSA Recalls: January 2, 2017

January 2, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Ford Motor Company is recalling certain model year 2016 Ford Taurus, 2016-2017 Ford Flex, Lincoln MKT, 2017 Ford Explorer and Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Utility vehicles equipped with 3.5-liter GTDI engines. Improperly brazed turbocharger oil-supply tubes may leak oil on engine components. An oil leak, in the presence of an ignition source, increases the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, and if necessary, replace the turbocharger oil-supply tubes, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on January 23, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 16S46.

Gulf Stream Coach Inc. is recalling certain model year 2017 B Touring Cruiser motorhomes, model 5210, manufactured May 16, 2016 to July 15, 2016. The Certification label on the affected vehicles may contain incorrect front and rear gross axle weight rating (GAWR) and gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Labels that contain incorrect weight information can lead to the vehicle being overloaded which can cause axle failure and increase the risk of a crash. Gulf Stream will notify owners will provide a corrected Certification label, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 800-289-8787.

