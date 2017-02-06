NHTSA Recalls: February 6, 2017

February 6, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

REV Recreation Group is recalling certain 2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE, Admiral XE, Fleetwood Storm and Fleetwood Flair motorhomes. The rear sway bar may not have been properly tightened and, as a result, the sway bar may detach from the vehicle. If the sway bar falls from the vehicle, it can increase the risk of a crash. REV will notify owners, and dealers will tighten the rear sway-bar bolts, replacing them as necessary, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin January 31, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 161229REV.

REV is also recalling certain 2016-2017 Renegade RV Verona, Verona LE and Specialty Sprinter vehicles. In the affected motorhomes, the seat-belt anchorage hardware may pull out of the floor framing in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 207, “Seating Systems,” and 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” In the event of sudden braking or a vehicle crash, the seat belts may detach from the floor framing, increasing the risk of injury. REV will notify owners, and dealers will replace the seat belt mounting hardware and install reinforcement plating, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 10, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170110REV.

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2017 Aria motorhomes. The driver’s side sofa seatbelts may be too short for passengers to use. In the event of a crash, an occupant not restrained by a seatbelt has an increased risk of injury. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will install longer seat belts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin on March 17, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000127.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.