NHTSA Recalls: February 27, 2017

February 27, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Foretravel Inc. is recalling certain 2015-2017 Realm motorhomes. The brake-pedal movement may be restricted in the pedal box, possibly preventing full brake application. A reduction in braking ability may increase the risk of a crash. Foretravel will notify owners, and dealers will reposition or modify the pedal box to allow the proper brake-pedal travel, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2017. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 800-955-6226.

Prevost Cars Inc. is recalling certain 2017 H3-45 and X3-45 motorcoaches. These vehicles have steering-arm levers that were incorrectly forged, possibly resulting in the steering-arm levers cracking and failing. If the steering-arm lever fails, causing a loss of steering, it can increase the risk of a crash. Prevost will notify owners, and dealers will replace the steering-arm lever, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 14, 2017. Owners may contact Prevost customer service at 877-773-8678. Prevost’s number for this recall is SR17-05.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2014-2015 Tuscany, Tuscany XTE and Palazzo motorhomes. The windshield-wiper systems on these vehicles may have been improperly installed or secured, causing the wipers to fail during operation. If the windshield wipers fail, the driver would have decreased visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the wiper system, tightening the wiper nuts to the proper specifications, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 13, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000128.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.