NHTSA Recalls: February 20, 2017

February 20, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

REV Recreation Group is recalling certain 2017 Fleetwood Storm and Holiday Rambler Vacationer XE motorhomes and 2016-2017 Holiday Rambler Vacationer motorhomes. In the affected vehicles, the spring shackle bolt may contact the fuel-filler components or the fuel-vent tubing causing a hole, potentially resulting in a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel filler tube and fuel vent components and re-route them or install additional components to shield them from contacting the spring shackle bolt, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 170131REV.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.