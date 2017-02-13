NHTSA Recalls: February 13, 2017

February 13, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Ford Motor Company is recalling certain 2016 Focus and C-Max vehicles. The floor pan may have improperly welded left-hand apron joints. Improperly welded apron joints may reduce the front-end structural integrity of the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the apron joints, repairing the vehicle, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 6, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17S03.

Ford is also recalling certain 2017 F-150 trucks equipped with an 8-inch productivity screen. In these vehicles, the instrument cluster may lose power after the initial vehicle start-up in cold ambient temperatures. Several gauges, including the transmission-gear-position indicator, may not illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicles Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 102, “Transmission shift position sequence, starter interlock, and transmission braking effect.” If the transmission-gear-position indicator fails to illuminate, the driver may be unable to tell the transmission shift position, increasing the risk of a crash or injury from unintended vehicle movement. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the instrument cluster, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 7, 2017. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 17C01.

Forest River Inc. is recalling certain 2017-2018 Berkshire and Charleston recreational vehicles built on Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) RV chassis. In these vehicles, the power-steering hose may be improperly routed, causing inadequate clearance between the hose and power stud. As a result, the hose can rub the power stud, causing arcing and a power-steering-fluid leak. Arcing in the presence of power-steering-fluid leak under high pressure could increase the risk of a fire. Forest River will notify owners, and FCCC dealers will reroute the power-steering hose for proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin March 21, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-295-2117, or FCCC customer service at 800-547-0712. Forest River’s number for this recall is 40-01182017-0311.

General Motors LLC is recalling certain 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze vehicles. A bracket used in the driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanism may have been incorrectly welded to the seat-back frame; as a result, in the event of a crash, the head-restraints may not function properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 202a, “Head Restraints.” In a crash, the seat-backs for the front seats may break, increasing the risk of injury to the occupants. GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the front passenger seats, replacing any with seat-back frames that are incorrectly welded, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020. GM’s number for this recall is 17035.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.