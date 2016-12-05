NHTSA Recalls: December 5, 2016

December 5, 2016

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Entegra Coach is recalling certain model year 2017 Aspire, Anthem, Cornerstone and Insignia motorhomes manufactured April 15, 2016, to October 25, 2016 and built on Spartan Motors chassis. The throttle circuit wires on the affected vehicles may not have been be twisted to cancel out electromagnetic interference and, as a result, interference may cause the throttle signal to be higher or lower than intended. Unintended deceleration or acceleration can increase the risk of a crash. Entegra has notified owners, and Spartan service centers will install an overlay harness with twisted wires, free of charge. The recall began on November 29, 2016. Owners may contact Spartan customer service at 800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 800-945-4787.

Daimler Vans USA LLC is recalling certain model year 2003-2006 Dodge and Freightliner Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vans manufactured June 30, 2003, to August 31, 2006. The instrument cluster on the affected vehicles fails to illuminate the BRAKE warning lamp in the instrument cluster during the vehicle start-up bulb-function check. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 105, “Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems.” Without the BRAKE lamp illuminating during the vehicle start-up bulb-function check, the driver has no confirmation that the lamp is working and therefore may not know whether or not the lamp will illuminate if the brake fluid level is low. If the operator is unaware that the vehicle has low brake fluid, there would be an increased risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and DVUSA and Dodge dealers will correct the instrument-cluster software, as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 770-705-2070.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.