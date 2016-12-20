NHTSA Recalls: December 20, 2016

December 20, 2016

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Forest River Inc. is recalling certain model year 2015-2017 FR3 motorhomes manufactured September 24, 2014, to May 12, 2016. These vehicles were equipped with certain aluminum black, ladders manufactured by Christianson Industries. The affected ladders have retractable hinges, each with a welded “top hat” that can separate from the hinge. If the hinges separate from the ladder while in use, the ladder may fall from the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a remedy kit to correct the issue, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 6, 2017. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-11102016-0271.

Midwest Automotive Designs LLC is recalling certain model year 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles manufactured July 1, 2016, to September 30, 2016, equipped with certain left side seat adjusters, model number 486077 manufactured by Atwood. The affected seat adjusters may allow the seats to move in the event of a crash. As such, these adjusters fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages,” and 207 “Seating Systems.” If the seat moves in the event of a crash, the seat occupant would be at an increased risk of injury. Midwest will notify owners, and dealers will replace the left slide track, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in December 2016. Owners may contact Midwest customer service at 574-522-4878.

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain model year 2017 King Aire motorhomes manufactured January 22, 2016, to October 19, 2016. Water may leak into the turn-signal module. If the module is wet while the headlights are on, the glass dash display may switch to the turn signal camera mode, causing the dash to show the turn-signal sidecamera view over the speedometer and RPM displays. If the driver cannot see the speedometer and RPM displays, there would be an increased risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will replace the defective module with a new module that is waterproof, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 17, 2017. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.