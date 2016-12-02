NHTSA Recalls: December 2, 2016

December 2, 2016

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Dutch Star and Ventana motorhomes manufactured January 22, 2016, to November 7, 2016, equipped with Cummins ISL engines. These vehicles, built on a Freightliner chassis, have a power steering hose that may be routed incorrectly, and, as a result, the hose may rub against the power stud on the starter motor, possibly causing electrical arcing and a power steering fluid leak. Electrical arcing in the presence of leaking power-steering fluid can increase the risk of a fire. Newmar will notify owners, and Freightliner dealers will reroute the power steering hose for proper clearance, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 8, 2017. Owners may contact Freightliner customer service at 800-547-0712 or Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 16V 809.

Chrysler is recalling certain model year 2017 Jeep Wrangler vehicles manufactured November 1, 2016, to November 3, 2016. The affected vehicles may have a fuel tank that has a cracked or broken control valve, possibly resulting in a fuel leak in a rollover event, debris in the fuel tank and/or the potential of over fueling the vehicle. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire. Chrysler will notify owners, and Jeep dealers will inspect the fuel tank and replace the fuel tank and sending unit, as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 2, 2017. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler’s number for this recall is S90.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.