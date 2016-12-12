NHTSA Recalls: December 12, 2016

December 12, 2016

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Ford Motor Company is recalling certain model year 2013-2016 Ford Fusion vehicles manufactured November 2, 2012, to July 31, 2014, and 2013-2015 Lincoln MKZ vehicles manufactured November 14, 2012, to July 31, 2014. In the event of a crash, heat from the deployment of a seat belt pre-tensioner may cause a front seat-belt anchor cable to fail. If the driver or front passenger seatbelt cables cannot properly restrain the front seat occupants, they would be at an increased risk of injury. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will apply a protective coating to the seat-belt cable, free of charge. Remedy parts are currently unavailable. Owners will be notified of the safety issue beginning on January 20, 2017. Remedy parts are expected to be available by the second quarter of 2017, and at that time, owners will be mailed a second notice. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 16S42.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain model year 2014-2016 Tuscany motorhomes, models 40DX, 40KQ, 40RX, 42GX, 42WX, 44MT, 45AT and 45LT, manufactured April 11, 2013, to October 12, 2015. In the affected vehicles, water may leak into the keyless-entry module and cause an electrical short. An electrical short can increase the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will seal the area around the keyless entry module, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 14, 2016. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000123.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.