NHTSA Recalls: August 21, 2017

August 21, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

REV Recreation Group is recalling certain 2017-2018 Fleetwood Discovery and Discovery LXE; Holiday Rambler Endeavor, Endeavor XE, and Admiral XE motorhomes; as well as 2018 Monaco Diplomat and Fleetwood Pace Arrow, Bounder, Flair, and Storm motorhomes; and Holiday Rambler Navigator and Vacationer XE motorhomes. The affected vehicles may have been manufactured with headlights that do not have tempered-glass lenses. If the headlamp lens is not tempered, it may crack or break, which may cause decreased illumination and/or premature failure of the headlight bulb, increasing the risk of a crash. REV Recreation Group will notify owners, and authorized REV dealers will inspect, and if necessary, replace non-tempered, defective headlamp lenses with new headlamp lenses, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 8, 2017. Owners may contact REV customer service at 800-509-3417. REVs number for the recall is 170720REV.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.