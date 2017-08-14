NHTSA Recalls: August 14, 2017

August 14, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Daimler Vans USA LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2007-2009 Freightliner and Dodge Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled into the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may rupture due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the passenger side frontal air bag, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 877-762-8267. Note: This recall fully supersedes recall 15V-354 and partially supersedes recalls 16V-379 and 17V-025.

DVUSA also is recalling certain 2012 Freightliner and Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 and 3500 vehicles. These vehicles are equipped with certain air bag inflators assembled into the passenger frontal air bag modules used as original equipment or replacement equipment. In the event of a crash necessitating deployment of the passenger frontal air bag, these inflators may rupture due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to absolute humidity and temperature cycling. An inflator rupture may result in metal fragments striking the vehicle occupants resulting in serious injury or death. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front passenger side air bag, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 877-762-8267. Note: This recall supersedes recall 17V-025.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.