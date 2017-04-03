NHTSA Recalls: April 3, 2017
April 3, 2017
Filed under RV News
The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
Entegra Coach is recalling certain 2012-2013 and 2015-2018 Anthem, 2013 and 2017-2018 Aspire and 2012-2018 Cornerstone motorhomes built on a Spartan Motors chassis. The ball joints on the independent front suspension (IFS) modules can loosen and separate, leading to a partial loss of steering. A separated ball joint can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. Entegra will notify owners, and Spartan service centers will remove, clean, apply thread locker, and reinstall the properly torqued ball joint, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact call Spartan customer service at 800-543-4277 or Entegra customer service at 800-945-4787.
Triple E Recreational Vehicles is recalling certain 2017 Wonder motorhomes, model W24MB. These vehicles are missing the “Exit” decal that should have been installed on the driver’s side cab door. If the “Exit” decal is missing, in the event of an emergency, occupants may not remember that the driver’s side cab door is an exit, increasing their risk of a injury. Triple E has notified owners and sent them an “Exit” decal to install, free of charge. The recall began on March 27, 2017. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA #8593-1.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.