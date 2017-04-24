NHTSA Recalls: April 24, 2017

April 24, 2017

Filed under RV News

The following recalls have been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Newmar Corporation is recalling certain 2017 King Aire motorhomes. The seals on the headlight harness connectors may not be properly seated, allowing water to enter the connector. As a result, the glass dash display may switch to the turn-signal camera, mode causing the dash to show the turn-signal side camera view over the speedometer and RPM displays. If the driver cannot see the speedometer and RPM displays, there would be an increased risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and reseat the seals as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 3, 2017. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 800-731-8300.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Palazzo 36.1 and 36.3 motorhomes. The Federal certification label on these vehicles indicates an incorrect front tire rim size. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” If the front rim is replaced based on the incorrect label information, it can cause an unsafe driving condition, increasing the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners and will provide corrected replacement labels, free of charge. The recall expected to begin June 5, 2017. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 877-500-1020. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000133.

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. is recalling certain 2017 Allegro Breeze motorhomes. The ball joints on the independent front suspension (IFS) modules can loosen and separate, leading to a partial loss of steering. A separated ball joint can cause a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, clean and secure the ball joint free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-108.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.