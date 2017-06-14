Newmar Named Sponsor of 2017 RVSEF Conference

June 14, 2017

Filed under RV News

Newmar Corporation has been named a Diamond sponsor of the upcoming RV Technical, Education & Safety Conference, scheduled for October 1-5, 2017. The Diamond level of sponsorship is the highest level available. “Sponsorships range from one to five stars and top level Diamond; We are pleased that Newmar has partnered with us at the very top level,” said Walter Cannon, Executive Director of the RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF), which organizes the event.

In addition, Skaggs RV Country, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the site of the 2017 RVSEF Conference, has been named the Host Dealership and will sponsor a dinner for all attendees, as well as act as the local host during the conference.

The 2017 Conference will feature training classes covering RV technical, driving and other safety related topics, including a hands-on component, taught by a faculty consisting of RVIA-award winning educators and authors that include Cannon, the RV Doctor Gary Bunzer, Randy Biles, Gary Motley and RVIA vice president Bruce Hopkins.

Designed for full-time and experienced RVers, those new to the RV lifestyle and those yet to purchase their first RV, the RV Technical, Education & Safety Conference is the only learning event where personnel from manufacturing, dealer networks, aftermarket service providers and education all convene in one location to promote the RVing lifestyle.