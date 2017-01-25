Rock You Like a Hurricane

January 24, 2017

Filed under Motorhomes

Thor Motor Coach has expanded its Hurricane lineup for 2017 with a new family-friendly floorplan. The 35M features double slideouts; a large, open living area; and one-and-a-half bathrooms. The 35M isn’t all kids and crayons, though, and also offers a touch of adult-style luxury with solid-surface kitchen countertops, leatherette fabrics and high-sheen cabinetry all standard. The Hurricane is powered by the 6.8-liter Triton V-10 engine, offering 320 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. In the cockpit, leatherette chairs provide comfort while driving and convenience while in camp; simply swivel the captain’s chairs around and place the coffee table in between to create a cozy dining area for two. For sleeping, the 35M features a walk-around king-size bed in the master, a sofa bed, a Dream Dinette booth and a drop-down overhead bunk that can support up to 500 pounds. A 40-inch TV in the living area keeps everybody entertained, and a 32-incher in the master offers a welcome retreat for mom and dad. A third TV is located outside, making campsite tailgating easy. The Hurricane is plumbed for a stackable washer and dryer, and features automatic hydraulic leveling jacks. Msrp: $139,350.

Thor Motor Coach | 877-855-2867 | www.thormotorcoach.com