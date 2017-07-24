Class As for the Long Haul

July 24, 2017

These highly livable motorhomes designed for extended stays are great for snowbirds, full-timers and weekend warriors looking for a true residential experience

Loading up your motorhome and heading out for a weekend adventure is a great way to relax and to get away from the stressful workaday life. But sometimes, you need more than a few days to recharge your body’s batteries, so you in turn need a bit more from your beloved home-on-wheels. Though all motorhomes are the perfect homes away from home for a short stint, there are certain motorhomes that have ramped up the livability factor above and beyond, mirroring the residential experience through higher-quality appliances, increased tank and cargo capacities, more robust chassis and upgraded four-season packages. So, with snowbird season just around the corner, we’ve rounded up some of the top higher-end coaches that should make your long-term stay more enjoyable than ever.

American Coach

With a massive 30-inch-deep full-wall slideout, American Coach’s bath-and-a-half American Eagle Heritage Edition 45A offers plenty of interior space to make long-term living comfortable. But it may be the luxurious appointments inside that have owners thinking about selling the stick home. The master bathroom runs the full width of the rear of the 45A, with overhead cabinets, a full-length wardrobe and shower with a bench seat. The bedroom offers a king memory-foam mattress, in addition to a dresser, dual wardrobes and 32-inch LED TV. A curbside half-bath located between the bedroom and the galley adds versatility and keeps foot traffic away from the master.

The galley is top-notch, with solid-surface countertops, decorative tile backsplash, a French door refrigerator with icemaker, a convection microwave and a dishwasher. An Aqua-Hot furnace delivers comfort heating and delivers hot water throughout, including the stackable washer/dryer combo. Entertaining is easy with a 48-inch LED TV in the living area, viewable from the 91-inch curbside sofa with air mattress or additional 79-inch sofa streetside. Outside, the gelcoat fiberglass side walls are constructed without using wood substrate, and the premium full-body paint features a stunning high-gloss finish.

800-854-1344

www.americancoach.com

Entegra Coach

With a beefy diesel capable of 605 hp and 1,950 lb-ft of torque, the Entegra Coach Cornerstone 45Y makes the journey between long-term stops as rewarding as the trips themselves. The Cornerstone 45Y comes standard with a large L-sofa (optional theater seat) and electric fireplace in the living area, plus a new-for-2018 medicine cabinet in the lav area. Long-term residents will appreciate the king bed, large wardrobe and washer/dryer in the master bedroom, while the double vanity in the split bathroom and dimmable LED-lit quartz countertops, residential appliances and dishwasher in the galley add to the luxurious conveniences. Outside, owners can enjoy a movie under the stars with the 40-inch LED TV and sound bar, while the dual-pitched patio awning features integrated LED lighting. The heated and closed exterior utility center and voluminous exterior storage with powered slide-out cargo trays are also attention-grabbers. The Cornerstone 45Y comes with all of the top construction features of an Entegra Coach: a Spartan K3 raised-rail chassis, the exclusive X-Bridge frame, wood floor construction, tile around the cabinetry (not under it) and residential-style walls and roof, plus a two-year limited warranty and three years of roadside assistance.

800-517-9137

www.entegracoach.com

Fleetwood RV

Boasting what the company refers to as the F-21 Advantage (the F is for Fleetwood, the 21 is for 21st-century materials and construction techniques), the Fleetwood Discovery LXE 40D features the latest in method and technology. Such highlights include the Firefly Integrations Electronic Control System, 20-foot electric awning with integrated LED lighting and wind sensor, and an induction cooktop in the galley — plus the latest in home-entertainment features.

The bath-and-a-half 40D is outfitted with a streetside full-wall slide, resulting in a highly livable floorplan with plenty of available storage. The rear lav runs the width of the motorhome and houses a wardrobe in addition to the sink, porcelain toilet and molded Granicoat shower enclosure.

The bedroom features a king bed with adjustable head section, plus lighted cedar-lined wardrobe, stackable washer and dryer and 32-inch LED TV. The 22-cubic-foot refrigerator in the galley combines with the dishwasher, faucet with pullout sprayer and solid-surface countertops to ease your food-prep fears. The living area is highlighted by an expandable jackknife sofa with footrest and 49-inch LED TV.

800-854-1344

www.fleetwoodrv.com

Foretravel Motorcoaches



Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Foretravel Motorcoaches offers custom and specialized luxury coaches sold directly from its factory in Nacogdoches, Texas. All Foretravel motorhomes begin on the manufacturer’s proprietary Travel Ride chassis, and feature fully custom paint, graphics and flooring; in fact, the buying process often begins with a blank sheet of paper and takes form as customers collaborate with the designers. The ih-45 featured here is built to last, with an aluminum structural floor, 10-inch steel channel rails and 3⁄8-inch steel tubing modules, with an HWH Air System to smooth out the ride. The interior is upscale residential-grade in every sense of the word, with quartz countertops, premium stainless-steel appliances, heated flooring, LED accent lighting and handcrafted cabinetry. Apart from the striking full-body paint and graphics, exterior highlights include two electric awnings, a stain- and UV-resistant one-piece CosmoLite roof, color-changing ground accent lighting and a handy utility station. The cockpit, as the rest of the coach, contains the latest in comfort and technology, including a SilverLeaf 12-inch glass dashboard, air-ride seats, infotainment system with monitors for pilot and co-pilot and power everything. Floorplans and options vary; basically, if you think it (and can afford it), Foretravel will happily oblige, and include it on your custom coach.

800-955-6226

www.foretravel.com

Newell Coach

In order to meet its own rigorous standards for quality, Newell constructs its luxury chassis and coach bodies in-house at the company’s Miami, Oklahoma, manufacturing facility. The highly customizable coaches have always been sold directly from the factory, and with nearly 40 years in business, the results speak for themselves. This includes the Show Coach 1622. Finished in contrasting dark laminates and white tile flooring, the interior is as comfortable to use as it is to look at. The four-slide, bath-and-a-half design gives the owner plenty of space and, like all Newell coaches, the premium residential-style appliances ensure maximum livability. Some of the more unique snowbird-friendly highlights include underlit galley counter­tops; porcelain tile flooring; electronically expandable dinette seating; an Intrepid House Management system; a booming bedroom/rear salon cinema package with a top-shelf Marantz receiver, Anthony Gallo surround sound and 49-inch Samsung curved 4K TV; and premium LED accent lighting throughout the coach. Most everything here is showroom quality, including the Aqua-Hot hydronic heating, high-pressure laminate cabinetry, deluxe furniture and whole-house water filtration. Plus, the Class V hitch out back is rated to tow up to 25,000 pounds (staying within weight limitations), in case you need even more luxury — though we bet you won’t.

888-363-9355

www.newellcoach.com

Newmar Corp.



Newmar’s brand-new (and aptly named) New Aire is a diesel pusher that comes in at less than 34 feet in length. But don’t be put off by the size; the New Aire delivers luxury living with aplomb. Newmar and Freightliner have partnered to create an entirely new platform, which offers a lower profile but retains 22-inch tires and an entry height where the first step is only 4 inches off the ground with the air dumped. Mechanicals on the 3343 include a 360-hp Cummins ISL engine with side radiator, plus Comfort Drive Steering, V-Ride and independent front suspensions, in addition to an easy-to-read dash with digital instrumentation and push-button ignition.

Standard luxury comes via hardwood cabinets with matte or high-gloss finish, plus solid-surface countertops, tile flooring, power shades on all the windows and an eye-catching cathedral bedroom ceiling. Livability is delivered with all-electric appliances including an induction cooktop, hydronic heating and hot-water system, power electrical cord and water hose reels, an 8.0-kW Onan generator and automatic generator start. Entertainment will be provided by Sony HDTVs, a Winegard Rayzar automatic digital TV antenna, Bose Solo 5 sound bar, an Xite dash radio with a Harman JBL 180-watt sound system, and Rand McNally navigation.

800-731-8300

www.newmarcorp.com

Renegade RV

The Renegade IKON’s extended-living roots start with a commercial-duty chassis from Freightliner, offering superior drivability, stability and safety. In addition to an engine that delivers 600 hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque, the IKON offers a rear air ride axle, full air brakes and a multistage engine compression brake. But beyond the driving experience, the IKON has been manufactured with all of the luxury and comforts of a well-appointed residential home.

Standards like polished-quartz countertops, high-end solid-wood cabinetry with soft-closing door and drawer hardware, Villa furniture covered in ultraleather fabrics and porcelain tile floors in all living areas lend the feeling of a high-end loft apartment, while LED lighting, Aqua-Hot hydronic heat and water system, dual-pane windows, power day and night shades, premium stainless-steel appliances and Danze kitchen and bath faucets prove to be invaluable long-term additions. Electronics include Bose home-theater systems, Samsung UHD 4K TVs, multiplex lighting and a perimeter observation camera system. Available solar panels provide additional charging power to the batteries. The 22.5-cubic-foot Samsung residential refrigerator is designed for efficiency, while double pullout pantries store enough food for a large family.

574-848-1126

www.renegaderv.com

Thor Motor Coach



Thor’s quad-slide Aria 3601 diesel pusher features an open floorplan with opposing slides in the living area to improve space for long-term living. But, with a length of just over 36 feet, it’s still compact enough that it should be able to go most anywhere your snowbird travels take you, even if that includes national parks or state campgrounds.

In the bedroom, the king bed, stackable washer/dryer and an electric fireplace in the living area (located below the 43-inch LED TV) are all luxury, as is the multiplex, whole-coach wiring system that controls many of the electronics.

Also in the living area, a drop-down overhead bunk, Dream Dinette and 78-inch sofa bed up the sleeping ante, while the split-lav configuration results in a large 42-by-30-inch shower and spacious commode room. The galley is well-appointed with an induction cooktop, tile backsplash and stainless-steel residential refrigerator with icemaker. Outside, automatic leveling jacks make for easy setup, and owners will surely appreciate the dual patio lights, electric awnings and exterior entertainment center.

800-860-5658

www.thormotorcoach.com

Tiffin Motor Homes

When it comes to long-term living, storage is key. Tiffin’s Allegro Bus 45 OPP floorplan offers plenty of storage, most notably two full-size floor-to-ceiling pantries with adjustable shelves. And, to ensure that the pantries are secure while underway, an electromagnetic lock engages once the engine is started (a release button allows access when the engine is running). The 45 OPP includes a TV lift behind the passenger-side furniture, while furniture options include theater seating, double sofas or two recliners with a fireplace cabinet.

The large master bath features a large vanity with two custom solid-surface sinks, storage above and below the countertop, and an impressive shower with glass enclosure. The rear master closet includes a stackable washer/dryer cabinet to accommodate the optional appliances, and a floor-to-ceiling cabinet with pullout drawers and baskets for keeping clothing organized. The entire back wall offers a hanging rod for items on hangers. A thoughtful in-wall shoe cabinet rounds out the rear closet. With plenty of pass-through underfloor storage, all-position anti-lock brakes, independent front suspension and standard air and hydraulic leveling, the Tiffin Allegro Bus is fun to drive. Add to that the exterior entertainment center, dinette workstation, convenience of a bath-and-a-half floorplan and residential appliances, it’s easy to see why the 45 OPP demands the attention of long-term motorhomers.

256-356-8661

www.tiffinmotorhomes.com

Winnebago Industries Inc.

The quad-slide Grand Tour 45RL is the largest and, well, grandest Winnebago motorhome. The amidships half-lav helps keep the little ones out of the master bath, the latter of which is clearly suited for full-timers. The rear master bath features a wall-to-wall wardrobe, his-and-hers sinks, a washer/dryer and an optional TV (you read that right). The large 42-by-35-inch shower with fold-down seat makes bathing more pleasant than ever. The master suite offers an adjustable king bed, wardrobe, dual nightstands and a stand-alone seat, all marks of a long-term rig. Highlights of the galley include a double-tier quartz-topped island, residential French door refrigerator, stainless sink and a drawer-style dishwasher. The living room boasts an 11-speaker surround-sound system with retractable 60-inch TV and Blu-ray player, an electric fireplace and sofa bed with separate ottoman. A buffet table on the dinette wall helps with food prep and service.

Up front, the cab seats are heated and offer a massage function, plus dual GPS screens aid with navigation. The entire coach features heated polished-porcelain floor tiles and solid-wood cabinetry. An available tailgate package includes an exterior refrigerator/freezer, wet bar, induction-range cooktop and HDTV with sound bar.

641-585-3535

www.winnebagoind.com