Uncommon Scents

December 14, 2016

Meguiar’s is expanding its Air Re-Fresher odor-eliminator line with the introduction of Twin-Pack Marine/RV Care Air Re-Freshers. Rather than temporarily masking unpleasant odors, Meguiar’s Air Re-Fresher is designed to work at the molecular level by bonding and trapping foul-smelling molecules to help eliminate the odor. To use, simply engage the one-time-use Air Re-Fresher’s spray-valve system inside the motorhome with all windows and doors closed (and ignition sources off). After 15 minutes, open up the interior and allow the motorhome to sit for an additional 10-15 minutes before enjoying the new, fresh scent. The aerosol-dispersion technology also utilizes the motorhome’s air-duct system to circulate the Air Re-Fresher’s vapor throughout the interior to find and instantly neutralize unwanted smells. MSRP: $15.99.

