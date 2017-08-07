Thinking Smart

August 7, 2017

Filed under Gear

Filling up the holding tank unexpectedly while parking in a site without full hookups can make dumping more difficult, if you don’t want to vacate the spot. Portable tanks that can be filled and taken to the nearest dump station have been around for some time, and Thetford, one of the major manufacturers of such tanks, has refined its classic rolling model with the SmartTote2. The SmartTote2 portable waste tank is available in two- and four-wheel options and can carry from 12 to 35 gallons of waste without making a mess. It’s ready to use with many built-in provisions like an AutoStop Level Gauge and a retractable hose with a cap to prevent overfilling (not available on the 12-gallon model), rubber wheels and a tow strap or handle.

MSRP: $97 to $319 | 800-543-1219 | www.thetford.com