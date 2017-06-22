The Trailer Life

June 21, 2017

Filed under Gear



With a motorhome, space is always at a premium, no matter how many conveniences the manufacturer has squeezed into a compact footprint. That’s why SylvanSport offers its GO Camper trailers, designed to be towed by Class B motorhomes and even smaller automobiles. The GO Camper is a lightweight trailer that doubles (or triples) as a hauler/transporter/pop-up camper. The GO can be used in any of three configurations: in camping mode, which features a tent structure and versatile sleeping accommodations for up to four; in travel mode, as a low-profile gear hauler; and in transfer mode, as an open-topped utility trailer. The GO is said to weigh 840 pounds (unloaded) and folds down to an easily manageable 11 feet 11 inches by 6 feet 3 inches by 4 feet 5 inches in travel mode. The GO includes a SylvanSport Mobile Adventure Trailer and Tent System, two bed/table panels, four self-inflating mattresses and an awning kit that can expand outdoor living space by up to 80 square feet, according to the manufacturer. Cargo capacity while in travel or transport mode is said to be 800 pounds. MSRP: $9,995.

SylvanSport | 828-393-4927 | www.sylvansport.com