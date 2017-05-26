Stop Buggin’

May 25, 2017

Filed under Gear

Spending time outside is one of the most enjoyable aspects of the motorhome lifestyle, but constantly being assaulted by mosquitoes can send you inside in a hurry. The new Thermacell Halo is said to provide a 15-by-15-foot mosquito protection zone in just minutes. The Halo operates using up to four butane cartridges to disperse a nontopical repellent that the company claims is virtually odor-free, with no open flame to worry about. This repellent, allethrin, is a synthetic copy of a natural repellent normally found in chrysanthemum plants. The heat fueled by the butane cartridge is directed to a metal grill, upon which a small mat saturated with repellent is inserted. Heat disperses the repellent from the mat into the air, creating the 225-square-foot zone of protection. MSRP: $39.99. Refill cartridges and mats are available at a variety of home improvement and outdoor stores, and also at Wal-Mart.

Thermacell | 866-753-3837 | www.thermacell.com