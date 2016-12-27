Smart Coolers

December 27, 2016

Filed under Gear

Dometic’s line of CFX portable refrigerators/freezers is a popular choice when the RV fridge is full, or if you’re looking to keep things cool outside the motorhome. The company has announced that the CFX lineup will be getting a smart-technology upgrade, as each of the six different models will be Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing users to monitor and set compartment temperatures while on the go. Simply download the app to a smartphone or tablet, and the alarm function can be enabled to alert you if the temperature in the compartments deviates more than 3-5 degrees from the set point. The coolers all operate on 120-volt AC/12-volt DC power, and offer the choices of one single cooling unit, one single freezer unit or a cooler and freezer with separate zones for each. Sizes range from 26 liters up to 95 liters. MSRP: $575-$1,200

Dometic | 800-544-4881 | www.dometic.com/USA