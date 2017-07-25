July 25, 2017

Filed under Gear

For motorhome owners who enjoy pedal power around the RV park, Yakima’s LongHaul bike rack has been designed to stand up to miles of rigorous demands while mounted to the back of a motorhome. The LongHaul fits 2-inch hitch receivers and carries up to four bikes in its SuperCush ZipStrip cradles, which feature anti-sway technology for a secure attachment. The LongHaul is easy to install and remove, and it includes folding arms (for improved storage) and a built-in bottle opener for a cold drink once you return to camp. Security measures have been built in with a full Same Key System (SKS) security package that locks the bikes to the rack and the rack to the vehicle. MSRP: $299.

Yakima | 888-925-4621 | www.yakima.com