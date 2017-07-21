July 21, 2017

Installing a Banks PowerPack system in a 2017 Ford V-10 Class A motorhome nets more horsepower and better sound

“You know, I really like this motorhome — but the darn thing just has too much power!” said no one. Ever.



The journey may indeed be as important as the destination when it comes to motorhome travel, but it’s safe to say that no one enjoys crawling up a grade, or trailing behind a smoking semi because there isn’t adequate power on hand to safely pass it. Ford’s ubiquitous V-10 might be reliable, but when it comes to motivating a full-size Class A, it’s no barnstormer — and the larger the coach, the more profound the dearth of power becomes.

In bygone years, there was virtually no limit to what you could unleash if you had the budget for aftermarket parts and premium fuel — a bigger carburetor, exhaust headers, camshaft and a hotter ignition system were all on the table. But with the EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB) cracking down on aftermarket upgrades, especially after OBD II systems were phased in during the mid-1990s, performance-enhancing options became increasingly limited.

Thankfully, there is still hope for Ford V-10 motorhome owners (both Class A and Class C) who would like more emissions-legal power. Banks Power has been an icon in the performance aftermarket industry since 1958, and the company’s patriarch, Gale Banks, has vast experience in almost every type of motorsport competition, plus standing records in everything from drag racing to Bonneville and Pikes Peak. While racing may have little to do with motorhomes in general, the performance principles remain the same: More airflow into and out of the engine means more horsepower, and in some cases, even better fuel economy thanks to greater efficiency.

[1] The first step was to disconnect the exhaust system aft of the factory catalytic converter by unbolting the flange. [2] The factory exhaust manifolds are then unbolted and removed. [3] The Banks TorqueTube exhaust header (top) shown with the factory cast-iron manifold. Compared to early “race” headers, which were often associated with warped flanges and excessive heat, these application-specific Banks TorqueTube headers have meaty 5⁄8-inch-thick flanges and integrated heat shields. [4] Holding the exhaust header flange gasket in place while jockeying the header into position is always a challenge. To make this step easier, the technician sprays the flange with common spray adhesive, applies the gasket and allows the adhesive to cure. [5] Here, one of the headers is shown with the flange gasket in place. [6] On the passenger side of the engine, a heat shield is installed around the starter motor where the header tubes will pass over it. [7] Heat shielding that looks like common kitchen foil, but is much thicker and double walled, is placed around any hoses that pass near the exhaust header tubes. [8] The header flange bolts are installed using a swivel attachment wrapped in tape (center). This allows the swivel to articulate without flopping around. Note the thick, flame-cut header flange and precise welds. [9] Here, the driver’s-side header is shown installed. Note heat shielding to its left. [10] Looking up from the passenger side, you can see the Y tube that is bolted into place between the two header collector flanges. It routes the exhaust gases from both header assemblies into the original exhaust pipe and catalytic converter. [11] The original exhaust tailpipe after the muffler is cut where it passes over the driveshaft and exits the driver’s side just in front of the rear tires. [12] The technician then uses a pry bar to remove the original muffler and tailpipe assembly from its hanger. [13] The new Banks tailpipe section and muffler assembly is pushed into place. Because not all motorhomes are built the same way, the pipe that exits the side of the coach is made extra-long and may need to be trimmed. Here, the technician takes a rough measurement; a few inches were cut off the end so that the tip will fit flush with the side of the coach. [14] Here, the completed tailpipe section and muffler have been installed and the tip trimmed. [15, 16] A polished, rolled exhaust tip included with the kit is the finishing touch. [15, 16] A polished, rolled exhaust tip included with the kit is the finishing touch. [17] Now that exhaust flow has been improved with the installation of the Banks headers and exhaust, optimizing air intake flow is the next step. Note that the stock air box has an inlet tube mounted to the side, away from incoming airflow and contains a restrictive paper air filter element. [18] Removing the “doghouse” over the engine can vary in difficulty depending on the coach — be sure to take your time and make sure all fasteners have been removed. Once the doghouse is out of the way, you can clearly see the air intake tube that comes from the back of the air box, passes through the bulkhead, and mounts to the engine’s twin throttle bodies. This entire assembly will be removed and replaced. [19] Here the stock air box has been removed from the tray, and the tube removed. The large clamp at the throttle body is removed and the connection loosened, then the entire assembly is simply pulled out through the hole in the bulkhead. Depending on the motorhome, there may be quite a bit of spray foam in this area that needs to be removed before the tube can be pulled free. [20] The new Banks Ram-Air box is a direct replacement for the original, except note that the air inlet is larger and faces directly into the incoming air stream. [21] The Banks Ram-Air inlet tube is passed through the bulkhead and attached to the throttle bodies using the original clamp. [22] Here you can see the air box base with the new air tube ready to be attached to the air box lid. The base contains a high-flow air filter element that is washable and reusable. [23] The Banks PowerPack system is an ideal complement to this 2017 Allegro Open Road Class A. [24] The Banks DynaFlow exhaust system produces an exhaust note that is deep and pleasant, but not overbearing.

To this end, the greatest improvements in the Ford V-10 come from installing the company’s entire PowerPack system, which entails replacing the restrictive air intake system, cast-iron exhaust manifolds and factory muffler. The Banks Power Ram-Air system nets a claimed 60 percent improvement in airflow over the stock system, and contains a high-flow air filter element that is larger and is both washable and reusable. The Banks TorqueTube stainless-steel exhaust headers feature beefy 5⁄8-inch flanges that won’t warp; tuned length, mandrel-bent primary tubes; and the company’s patented “PowerPickle” pulse converter that optimizes exhaust gas velocity for improved low-end torque. Finally, the stock exhaust is upgraded with a Banks DynaFlow high-performance muffler and tailpipe section, which not only improves exhaust flow, but creates a nice, mellow sound.

To see what is involved with the installation of the PowerPack system, we recently visited Gale Banks Engineering headquarters in Azusa, California, and observed as a No. 49383 system (2016-2017 Ford V-10 Class A motorhomes, $2,330) was installed on a 2017 Tiffin Allegro Open Road. Although Banks does not have performance figures for the 2017 model yet, the company’s previous systems have netted best gains of 55.6 hp and 69.5 lb-ft of torque, along with a fuel economy improvement of roughly 0.5 mpg. In our brief road test following the installation, the coach did feel stronger than stock, and the intake/exhaust sound under hard acceleration was satisfying.

If more power is something you’ve been craving from your Ford V-10-powered motorhome, Gale Banks Engineering is the answer. Quality components, combined with more than 50 years of experience in the performance aftermarket industry, can’t be beat.