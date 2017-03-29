Light the Way

March 29, 2017

Filed under Gear

For those looking to upgrade their vehicle’s headlights, Super Bright LEDs offers LED Fanless Headlight Conversion Kits. The LED headlights use third-generation cooling technology with compact heat sinks and require no fans or braided heat sinks. The LED array in each bulb is designed to mimic the filament in halogen bulbs. Each single-intensity bulb emits 1,300 lumens of cool white illumination and is designed to increase visibility. Because they have internal drivers, the kits allow for easier installation without mounting additional parts, according to the company. Common types are available, including H4, H7, H8, H11, 9005, 9006, 9007, 9012 and more. The LED headlights are manufactured to last 25 times longer than incandescent or halogen bulbs. The headlight conversion kits include two LED headlight bulbs with adapter plugs. MSRP: $79.95.

Super Bright LEDs | 866-590-3533 | www.superbrightleds.com